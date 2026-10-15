[Solid-State Battery: Wanbang's Yu Yanan Shares Progress on Materials Such as Lithium Sulfide and Silicon-Lithium Anodes]

[Solid-state Battery: Wanbang's Yu Yanan Shares Progress on Materials Such as Lithium Sulfide and Silicon-Lithium Anode] From October 15 to 16, 2026, the SMM SSBC Solid-state Battery Key Materials and Supply Chain Annual Conference was held in Chengdu, Sichuan. At this conference, the vice president of Wanbang New Energy Research Institute shared the technological iteration and production line progress of key raw materials for solid-state batteries, including lithium sulfide and lithium alloy anodes.