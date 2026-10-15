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[Solid-State Battery: Wang Jiutian of Zhongke Yuanben Analyzes Sulphide All-Solid-State Battery Technology and Enterprise Layout at SMM SSBC Annual Conference]

Published: Oct 15, 2026 10:20 (GMT+8)
[Solid-state Battery: Wang Jiutian of Zhongke Yuanben Analyzes Sulphide All-Solid-State Battery Technology and Enterprise Layout at SMM SSBC Annual Conference] On October 15-16, 2026, the SMM SSBC Solid-State Battery Key Materials and Supply Chain Annual Conference was held in Chengdu, Sichuan. Wang Jiutian, General Manager of Zhongke Yuanben, delivered an in-depth analysis at the conference on the development of sulphide all-solid-state battery technology and Zhongke Yuanben's layout in this field, covering sulphide electrolytes, lithium alloy anodes, and solid-state battery cells.

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