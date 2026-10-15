US CPI Beats Expectations Across the Board, Rate Hike Expectations Rise, Silver Prices Plunge [SMM Daily Review]

[SMM Daily Review: US CPI Beats Across the Board, Rate Hike Expectations Rise, Silver Prices Tumble] SMM, October 15: US September CPI came in above expectations across the board, fueling concerns about sticky inflation. The market repriced the risk of US Fed rate hikes, the US dollar index hit a fresh 18-month high, and gold and silver prices fell sharply. In the spot market, inquiries were active, but downstream wait-and-see sentiment was thick, and actual transactions fell short of expectations. Quotes in the Shanghai region were concentrated at a discount of 30-40 yuan/kg to the SHFE 2612 contract, with deals leaning toward negotiation to parity with TD.