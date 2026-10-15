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[SMM Silicon-Based PV Morning Meeting Summary] Cells 210N Lead the Gains, Module Distributed Prices Dip on Concessions

Published: Oct 15, 2026 09:36 (GMT+8)
[SMM Silicon-based PV Morning Meeting Summary: Cell 210N Leads the Gains, Module Distributed Prices Edge Down on Concessions] The core driver behind this round of 210N price increases is tight spot supply among manufacturers after centralized project orders began to pick up, while 183 and 210R currently lack sufficient momentum to follow the gains. In the short term, 210N is likely to hold up well supported by tight inventory, while 183 and 210R will most likely remain stable. Going forward, attention should be paid to the sustainability of centralized project orders.

SMM, October 15:

Solar cell

prices:This week, the solar cell market trended mixed, with 210N leading the gains while other formats held steady. The 183 price range remained at 0.29-0.301 yuan/W, and the 210R price range remained at 0.305-0.314 yuan/W, with no notable adjustments in either quote. Driven by concentrated release of demand from centralized projects in China, the 210N price range moved up to 0.295-0.3 yuan/W, with the high end returning to 0.3 yuan/W. The core driver behind this round of 210N gains was tight producer spot supply after centralized project orders picked up, while 183 and 210R lacked sufficient momentum to follow for now. In the short term, supported by tight inventory, 210N may continue to hold up well, while 183 and 210R are likely to remain stable. Going forward, attention will be on the sustainability of centralized project orders.

Production:Solar cell supply continued to contract in October. Producers are still carrying out production line technological transformation, which is temporarily constraining capacity release. Industry production continued to pull back MoM, and the final extent of production cuts will need to be confirmed once resumption plans are finalized after each producer completes its technological transformation.

Inventory:Solar cell inventory continued to draw down, with overall levels moving lower. Boosted by centralized project orders, 210N spot inventory was tight. 210R export orders outside China remained solid, with export channels continuing to sell. Demand for 183 was relatively mediocre, and its destocking progress lagged the other two. Low inventory further strengthened price support, providing a practical basis for 210N to hold prices firm. Going forward, attention will be on the pace of delivery for orders on hand and the continuity of new orders.

Module

prices:This week, module prices in China edged down. On the distributed side, more discounting to take orders has occurred recently. Alongside weakening overall distributed demand, enterprises faced greater competitive pressure, and with inventory levels still high, sentiment to sell picked up, pushing prices lower. The centralized side remained mostly stable, with current prices consolidating near enterprise cost lines and showing relatively small changes. Currently, distributed Topcon 183, 210R, and 210N high-efficiency modules are quoted at 0.705 yuan/W, 0.7155 yuan/W, and 0.721 yuan/W, respectively, while centralized Topcon 182/183, 210N, and 210R modules are quoted at 0.693 yuan/W, 0.704 yuan/W, and 0.699 yuan/W, respectively.

Production:Recently, some module producers in China slightly lowered operating rates from their plans at the beginning of the month, mainly due to orders falling short of expectations, but overall levels still increased from September.

Inventory:This week, module inventory in China began to decline again as transportation capacity recovered, while centralized project deliveries also gradually increased, jointly driving inventory levels lower.

PV film

prices:

PV-grade EVA: Current mainstream spot transaction prices for domestic PV-grade EVA resin in China range from 11,300 to 11,400 yuan/mt, with weekly settlement prices at leading petrochemical plants raised. Raw material costs on the cost side stay high, while some petrochemical units are undergoing maintenance one after another, strengthening expectations of supply tightening and providing some support to resin prices. PV-grade EVA prices are expected to hold up well in the short term, but further upside may gradually narrow.

PV film: Current prices for 420g transparent EVA film remain at 5.8-5.84 yuan/m², and 390g EPE film prices remain at 5.77-5.81 yuan/m². Downstream module makers are executing monthly pricing as usual, and recent spot order quotes for film have also been broadly stable. Although upstream EVA resin prices continue to rise, recent gains have been relatively limited, causing relatively small disruption to film costs. Film prices are expected to remain stable in the short term.

Production: This week, some units switched to PV-grade material while some units were shut down, offsetting each other and resulting in a slight increase in overall PV-grade EVA production. Film production schedules in October are expected to edge down MoM from September.

Inventory: Current inventory at petrochemical plants is at a low level, while film makers' inventory remains within a reasonable range.

PV glass

prices:

3.2mm single-layer coating: 3.2mm single-layer coated PV glass is quoted at 16-17 yuan/m², with glass prices stable.

3.2mm double-layer coating: 3.2mm double-layer coated PV glass is quoted at 17-18 yuan/m², with glass prices stable.

2.0mm single-layer coating: 2.0mm single-layer coated PV glass is quoted at 10.2-10.5 yuan/m². Recently, some glass enterprises have raised quotes, with the high end rising to 11 yuan/m², but it is understood that transactions have not yet followed, and mainstream transaction prices remain at 10.3-10.5 yuan/m². With production cuts on the supply side and subsequent cost increases, glass prices are expected to hold up well.

2.0mm double-layer coating: 2.0mm double-layer coated PV glass is quoted at 11.2-11.5 yuan/m², with glass prices stable.

Production: This week, one domestic furnace with a designed capacity of 600 mt/day was cold repaired, and another furnace is still planned for cold repair.

Inventory: Domestic glass inventory levels declined. As orders from downstream enterprises came in after the holiday, the destocking speed of glass accelerated recently, and more stockpiling plans are expected to enter the market at month-end settlement.

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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