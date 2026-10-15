BIR Urges Urgent Industry Response as EU Waste Shipment Consultation Closes on October 16 中文快讯

The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) is urging recycling companies to submit feedback by October 16 on the European Commission's proposed list of non-OECD countries eligible to receive certain non-hazardous waste exports. BIR has coordinated outreach involving diplomatic representatives from 18 countries and territories, including Malaysia, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Singapore. The organisation warned that excluding major scrap-importing destinations could significantly disrupt established copper and other metal scrap trade flows when the revised EU Waste Shipment Regulation takes effect in May 2027. The proposed list remains under consultation and has not been finalised.