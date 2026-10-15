Australian copper producer Cobre Limited announced a three-stage expansion strategy for its Sierra Atacama operation in Chile. The company aims to restore annual copper cathode capacity to approximately 18,000 tonnes, subsequently expand to 25,000 tonnes, and evaluate longer-term potential of up to 50,000 tonnes. The initial stages will focus on refurbishing existing SX-EW facilities, recommissioning idle processing equipment and expanding supporting infrastructure. Cobre targets submitting environmental documentation for the proposed 25,000-tonne operation by the end of 2026, while its ongoing 40,000-metre drilling programme will support evaluation of the larger development scenario. These figures represent planned capacity rather than current production, with the 50,000-tonne target subject to further technical studies, resource assessment and regulatory approvals.