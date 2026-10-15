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Costs hold quotes firm and destocking continues; artificial graphite prices still have upward momentum [SMM Lithium Battery Anode Raw Material Market Weekly Review]

Published: Oct 15, 2026 09:13 (GMT+8)
[SMM Lithium Battery Anode Raw Material Market Weekly Review: Costs hold quotes firm, destocking continues, artificial graphite prices still have upward momentum] October 15 news, this week, artificial graphite anode material prices remained stable overall.

SMM, October 15:

This week, artificial graphite anode material prices remained stable overall. Cost support stayed relatively strong, with petroleum coke and needle coke prices holding at high levels, while graphitisation tolling fees also showed a steady-to-rising trend. The supply-demand balance remained tight, and anode material orders grew steadily during the peak season. Enterprise destocking progressed continuously, and market expectations for anode material price increases still existed; however, after some price hikes were implemented in late September, artificial graphite prices are now relatively stable. Natural graphite, on the other hand, continued to show weakness, with no significant improvement in end-use demand. Prices lingered near the cost line at low levels for an extended period, and the stalemate between buyers and sellers remained unchanged.

Looking ahead, cost support for artificial graphite is expected to remain solid. As end-use demand continues to be released and the destocking pace persists, prices still have upward momentum. Natural graphite is unlikely to see a reversal in the short term and is expected to consolidate at lows.

SMM New Energy Research Team

Wang Cong 021-51666838

Ma Rui 021-51595780

Feng Disheng 021-51666714

Lyu Yanlin 021-20707875

Zhang Haohan 021-51666752

Wang Zihan 021-51666914

Wang Jie 021-51595902

Chen Bolin 021-51666836

Xu Yang 021-51666760

Xu Mengqi 021-20707868

Hu Xuejie 021-20707858

Yang Le 021-51595898

Wang Zhaoyu 021-51666827

Li Yisha 021-51666730

Huang Chencong 021-51595860

Lin Ziya 021-5166-6902

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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