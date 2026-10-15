European copper producer Atalaya Mining announced on October 12 that its Proyecto Touro copper project in Galicia, Spain, has been designated a Strategic Project by the European Commission under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA). The designation follows the project's earlier recognition as a Strategic Industrial Project by the Galician government in 2024. Atalaya stated that the environmental permitting process is approaching completion, while the company continues working toward obtaining the necessary approvals. The EU designation strengthens the project's strategic position within Europe's copper supply chain and may facilitate permitting coordination and policy support. However, it does not constitute final development approval. The project could eventually contribute additional domestic copper concentrate supply to Europe, although no confirmed commissioning date or revised production guidance was disclosed.