Cost support remains solid, and anode raw material coke prices are expected to stay firm during the "October peak season" [SMM Lithium Battery Anode Raw Material Market Weekly Review]

SMM, September 30:

This week, market prices for low-sulphur petroleum coke and oil-based green needle coke remained stable. Supply-demand wise, coking enterprises maintained a steady operating pace, while anode material producers are in their traditional peak season with strong willingness to schedule production. However, due to persistent cost pressure, anode enterprises have limited acceptance of high-priced raw materials, and procurement remains primarily driven by rigid demand. On the cost side, international crude oil prices stayed at elevated levels, driving residual oil and slurry markets to edge up and providing solid support for coke prices. Overall, if raw material-side support persists, prices of low-sulphur petroleum coke and oil-based green needle coke are expected to stay firm during the "October peak season."

SMM New Energy Research Team

Wang Cong 021-51666838

Ma Rui 021-51595780

Feng Disheng 021-51666714

Lyu Yanlin 021-20707875

Zhang Haohan 021-51666752

Wang Zihan 021-51666914

Wang Jie 021-51595902

Chen Bolin 021-51666836

Xu Yang 021-51666760

Xu Mengqi 021-20707868

Hu Xuejie 021-20707858

Yang Le 021-51595898

Wang Zhaoyu 021-51666827

Li Yisha 021-51666730

Huang Chencong 021-51595860

Lin Ziya 021-5166-6902