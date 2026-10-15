Cost support remains solid, and anode raw material coke prices are expected to stay firm during the "October peak season" [SMM Lithium Battery Anode Raw Material Market Weekly Review]

SMM, September 30:
This week, market prices for low-sulphur petroleum coke and oil-based green needle coke remained stable. Supply-demand wise, coking enterprises maintained a steady operating pace, while anode material producers are in their traditional peak season with strong willingness to schedule production. However, due to persistent cost pressure, anode enterprises have limited acceptance of high-priced raw materials, and procurement remains primarily driven by rigid demand. On the cost side, international crude oil prices stayed at elevated levels, driving residual oil and slurry markets to edge up and providing solid support for coke prices. Overall, if raw material-side support persists, prices of low-sulphur petroleum coke and oil-based green needle coke are expected to stay firm during the "October peak season."
SMM New Energy Research Team
Wang Cong 021-51666838
Ma Rui 021-51595780
Feng Disheng 021-51666714
Lyu Yanlin 021-20707875
Zhang Haohan 021-51666752
Wang Zihan 021-51666914
Wang Jie 021-51595902
Chen Bolin 021-51666836
Xu Yang 021-51666760
Xu Mengqi 021-20707868
Hu Xuejie 021-20707858
Yang Le 021-51595898
Wang Zhaoyu 021-51666827
Li Yisha 021-51666730
Huang Chencong 021-51595860
Lin Ziya 021-5166-6902