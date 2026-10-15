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Philippines'Materials Nova Plans PHP 100 Million Copper Processing and Recovery Facility,Targeting January 2027 Start-Up

Published: Oct 15, 2026 09:10 (GMT+8)

Philippine-owned Materials Nova Global Phils. Inc. plans to invest PHP 100 million in a copper processing and materials recovery facility at the Suntrust Ecotown Tanza Special Economic Zone in Cavite. Operations are expected to begin in January 2027, following an agreement formalized with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) on September 21. The facility will process copper-bearing materials into high-purity copper nodules, ingots, metal shot, wires and cables.

The company plans to export 70% of its production to China, Japan, India, Singapore and South Korea, with the remaining 30% serving domestic manufacturers. The project could strengthen the Philippines' copper processing and recovery capabilities. However, annual processing capacity, feedstock specifications and expected copper output have not yet been disclosed.

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