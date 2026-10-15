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LME Lead Consolidates at Highs & SHFE Lead Edges Up in Night Session; SHFE and LME Consolidate at Highs Awaiting Direction [SMM Lead Morning Brief]

Published: Oct 15, 2026 08:38 (GMT+8)

SMM, October 15:

Overnight, the LME lead 3M contract opened at $1,900.0/mt, traded within a range of $1,892.5-1,908.0/mt, and finally closed at $1,901.5/mt, down slightly by $1.5/mt, or 0.08%, from the previous trading day's closing price. Trading volume was 8,179 lots, with open interest at 187,000 lots, down 833 lots. The daily candlestick recorded a small bullish candlestick with long upper and lower shadows.

Overnight, the SHFE lead 2611 contract opened at 16,230 yuan/mt, briefly shot up to 16,325 yuan/mt after the open before pulling back, then consolidated between 16,250 and 16,300 yuan/mt. Near the close, the price center rebounded slightly, and it finally closed at 16,285 yuan/mt, up 55 yuan/mt, or 0.34%, from the previous trading day's daytime closing price. Trading volume was 34,004 lots, with open interest at 45,287 lots, down 2,679 lots, recording a small bullish candlestick.

Overall, the daily KDJ J value for LME lead has risen to 102, and the short-term indicator remains in oversold territory. The SHFE lead 2610 contract is approaching delivery, while the 2611 contract is in the window for the most-traded contract rollover, with funds gradually migrating to the 2612 contract.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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