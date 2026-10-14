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Magnesium Market Downtrend Continues, Cautious Sentiment Prevails with Widespread Wait-and-See [SMM Magnesium Ingot Spot Report]

Published: Oct 14, 2026 18:10 (GMT+8)
[Magnesium market decline continues, cautious sentiment prevails with widespread wait-and-see] Fugu magnesium ingot mainstream quotations at 15,250-15,350 yuan/mt, FOB quotations at $2,160-2,260/mt. Market sentiment remains subdued, with sluggish transactions suppressing a rebound. Magnesium prices are expected to stay weak in the short term.

SMM October 14 news:

Today, mainstream quotations for 99.90% magnesium ingot in Fugu were 15,250-15,350 yuan/mt, and mainstream quotations for 99.80% magnesium ingot in Fugu were 15,200-15,300 yuan/mt. China FOB prices were $2,160-2,260/mt.

The magnesium ingot market remained in the doldrums today. Mainstream quotations for magnesium ingot in China were 15,300 yuan/mt, flat MoM from the previous day, but some lower-quality cargoes traded in small volumes at 15,200-15,250 yuan/mt. Smelters still showed willingness to sell today, and the emergence of low-priced cargoes weakened price support. Downstream buyers in China were cautious and continued to push for lower prices, fueling strong market pessimism. In foreign trade, FOB quotations were $2,160-2,260/mt, with the market also weak. The transaction center for magnesium ingot kept moving lower, but deep bearish sentiment among foreign trade traders eased somewhat, and speculative orders decreased. Although a low quotation of $2,150/mt appeared, orders were extremely limited. Overall, Chinese and overseas markets are likely to remain weak in the short term.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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