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[PBOC: To conduct 700 billion yuan outright reverse repo operation on October 15 with a tenor of 6 months]

Published: Oct 14, 2026 17:51 (GMT+8)
The PBOC issued a public market outright reverse repo tender announcement stating that, to maintain ample liquidity in the banking system, on October 15, 2026, the People's Bank of China will conduct a 700 billion yuan outright reverse repo operation through fixed quantity, interest rate tender, and multiple price bidding, with a tenor of 6 months (182 days) and a maturity date of April 15, 2027 (postponed in case of holidays).

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