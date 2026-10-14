[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore concentrates prices in the Liaodong region may consolidate

Norway to reuse steel from decommissioned ships in construction to cut emissions

Norway's Enova will grant up to 25.54 million USD to Nordic Circles and Alsaker Stål to reuse steel from decommissioned ships in new buildings. The funds back a circular steel value chain in Norway covering recovery, cleaning, quality assurance and recertification of ship steel. Alsaker Stål, part of Tertnes Holding, will invest up to 54.44 million USD. AI planning tools, automation and new cutting and cleaning technologies aim to make reused ship steel competitive with new steel. Steel production accounts for up to 25% of a building's emissions, while reuse removes almost all emissions of new steel. About 10 million tonnes of European ship steel is scrapped yearly, mostly in Asia; reuse could cut European steelmaking emissions by up to 17 million tonnes of CO2 a year.