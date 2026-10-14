logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Sheets & Plates Daily Review] Futures in the doldrums, HRC regional inventory underperforms after the holiday

Published: Oct 14, 2026 17:10 (GMT+8)

HRC futures consolidated on a subdued note today, with the most-traded HC2701 contract closing at 3,237 yuan/mt, down 0.52% for the day. The spot market dropped 10-20 yuan/mt, with average intraday trading. On the news front, customs data showed September steel exports at 10.492 million mt, up MoM for the month, but cumulative YoY volume for January-September still fell 2.6%. On the fundamentals side, in terms of supply, this week's HRC impact from maintenance was 193,800 mt, up 53,400 mt WoW, while next week's HRC impact from maintenance is expected at 144,900 mt, down 48,800 mt WoW. On the demand side, machinery and home appliance raw material daily consumption/inventory rose 2% MoM in September, but the pass-through to physical demand still needs time. According to SMM regional inventory data released today, post-holiday demand underperformed expectations, with Shanghai and Ningbo still seeing inventory buildup, while Lecong and Tangshan only posted slight destocking. Inventory pressure on plate and coil persists. HRC prices are expected to remain under pressure and in the doldrums going forward.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Steel Import & Export Analysis] September export orders improved; will steel exports continue to rise in October?
5 mins ago
[SMM Steel Import & Export Analysis] September export orders improved; will steel exports continue to rise in October?
Read More
[SMM Steel Import & Export Analysis] September export orders improved; will steel exports continue to rise in October?
[SMM Steel Import & Export Analysis] September export orders improved; will steel exports continue to rise in October?
5 mins ago
Norway to reuse steel from decommissioned ships in construction to cut emissions
14 mins ago
Norway to reuse steel from decommissioned ships in construction to cut emissions
Read More
Norway to reuse steel from decommissioned ships in construction to cut emissions
Norway to reuse steel from decommissioned ships in construction to cut emissions
Norway's Enova will grant up to 25.54 million USD to Nordic Circles and Alsaker Stål to reuse steel from decommissioned ships in new buildings. The funds back a circular steel value chain in Norway covering recovery, cleaning, quality assurance and recertification of ship steel. Alsaker Stål, part of Tertnes Holding, will invest up to 54.44 million USD. AI planning tools, automation and new cutting and cleaning technologies aim to make reused ship steel competitive with new steel. Steel production accounts for up to 25% of a building's emissions, while reuse removes almost all emissions of new steel. About 10 million tonnes of European ship steel is scrapped yearly, mostly in Asia; reuse could cut European steelmaking emissions by up to 17 million tonnes of CO2 a year.
14 mins ago
[SMM Coal Flash] Sojitz Agrees to Divest Gregory Crinum Coking Coal Mine in Australia
56 mins ago
[SMM Coal Flash] Sojitz Agrees to Divest Gregory Crinum Coking Coal Mine in Australia
Read More
[SMM Coal Flash] Sojitz Agrees to Divest Gregory Crinum Coking Coal Mine in Australia
[SMM Coal Flash] Sojitz Agrees to Divest Gregory Crinum Coking Coal Mine in Australia
Japan’s Sojitz Corporation has signed an agreement to transfer all its interests in the Gregory Crinum coking coal mine in Queensland, Australia. The transaction remains subject to conditions, including approval from relevant authorities. The divestment forms part of Sojitz’s strategy to exit most of its Australian metallurgical coal businesses. The company has also committed to reducing its coking coal interests to zero by 2050 as part of its long-term decarbonisation strategy.
56 mins ago
Related News
news
[SMM Steel Import & Export Analysis] September export orders improved; will steel exports continue to rise in October?
Oct 14, 2026 18:57 (GMT+8)
news
Norway to reuse steel from decommissioned ships in construction to cut emissions
Oct 14, 2026 18:48 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Coal Flash] Sojitz Agrees to Divest Gregory Crinum Coking Coal Mine in Australia
Oct 14, 2026 18:06 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Coal Flash] India’s BCCL Raises Prices of Selected Raw Coking Coal Grades by Up to 14%
Oct 14, 2026 18:05 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here