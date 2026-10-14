[SMM Rebar Daily Review] Supply-demand weak balance pattern continues, short-term prices may move sideways

Futures consolidated on a subdued note today, closing at 3,073, down 0.39% from the previous trading day. In the spot market, most regional quotes held steady in the morning, while a few edged down by 10 yuan/mt in the afternoon, with overall transactions generally subdued. From a fundamental perspective, on the supply side, blast furnace steel mills mostly maintained their current underutilized production pace, with a few resuming production on rolling lines as planned. EAF steel mills reported that, thanks to improved cost-effectiveness of hot metal, scrap procurement difficulties at electric furnaces have eased. Coupled with per-tonne margins mostly above the break-even line, some EAF mills slightly extended operating hours or resumed production. The operating rate of 50 major EAF steel mills producing construction steel nationwide stood at 37.5%, up 2.0% WoW. On the demand side, futures consolidated on a subdued note today, dampening market trading sentiment. Meanwhile, severe shortages of certain rebar specifications in multiple regions kept prices firm, while end-user purchasing willingness remained low. Overall, the short-term market lacks clear direction, and rebar prices are expected to consolidate.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.