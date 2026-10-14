[Cornish Metals halts AIM trading under Capital Access Window to fund South Crofty tin project]
Cornish Metals plc (AIM: TIN), a mineral exploration and development company advancing its wholly owned and permitted South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, UK, has announced its intention to use AIM's newly introduced Capital Access Window in connection with a proposed fundraise. The raise would supplement existing cash reserves and the 210 million USD already secured through senior secured Nordic Bonds, in order to complete project financing and progress South Crofty towards first production in mid-2028. The company entered the window at 7:30am BST on 14 October 2026, a voluntary temporary pause in trading of its AIM shares intended to reach a broader range of investors and provide pricing stability during the fundraise; an offer to retail investors is planned. The window remains in place until an announcement detailing the fundraise results.