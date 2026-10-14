Global 300mm semiconductor fab equipment spending is forecast to reach 227 billion USD by 2029, driven by AI chips, high-performance computing and advanced manufacturing, according to SEMI. Equipment investment will jump 31% year on year to 149 billion USD in 2026, with double-digit growth seen through 2029. Capacity build-out is accelerating: 20 new 300mm fabs or lines are expected to start construction worldwide in 2026, plus 18 in 2027, excluding R&D-only sites. Construction spending will rise 23% to 47.5 billion USD in 2026, a further 33% to 63.3 billion USD in 2027 and 68.4 billion USD in 2028. The Americas lead growth, with regional equipment spending more than doubling from 18.1 billion USD in 2026 to 40.6 billion USD in 2029; the US starts three new fabs in 2026 and four in 2027. Thirteen new fabs or lines will begin operations or ship first silicon in 2026, rising to 23 in 2027. SEMI CEO Ajit Manocha said demand is translating into physical manufacturing expansion. The 300mm Fab Outlook adds 166 updates covering 163 fabs and lines.