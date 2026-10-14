logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SEMI: global 300mm fab equipment spending to reach 227 billion USD by 2029]

Published: Oct 14, 2026 17:06 (GMT+8)
Global 300mm semiconductor fab equipment spending is forecast to reach 227 billion USD by 2029, driven by AI chips, high-performance computing and advanced manufacturing, according to SEMI. Equipment investment will jump 31% year on year to 149 billion USD in 2026, with double-digit growth seen through 2029. Capacity build-out is accelerating: 20 new 300mm fabs or lines are expected to start construction worldwide in 2026, plus 18 in 2027, excluding R&D-only sites. Construction spending will rise 23% to 47.5 billion USD in 2026, a further 33% to 63.3 billion USD in 2027 and 68.4 billion USD in 2028. The Americas lead growth, with regional equipment spending more than doubling from 18.1 billion USD in 2026 to 40.6 billion USD in 2029; the US starts three new fabs in 2026 and four in 2027. Thirteen new fabs or lines will begin operations or ship first silicon in 2026, rising to 23 in 2027. SEMI CEO Ajit Manocha said demand is translating into physical manufacturing expansion. The 300mm Fab Outlook adds 166 updates covering 163 fabs and lines.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[Cornish Metals halts AIM trading under Capital Access Window to fund South Crofty tin project]
1 hour ago
[Cornish Metals halts AIM trading under Capital Access Window to fund South Crofty tin project]
Read More
[Cornish Metals halts AIM trading under Capital Access Window to fund South Crofty tin project]
[Cornish Metals halts AIM trading under Capital Access Window to fund South Crofty tin project]
Cornish Metals plc (AIM: TIN), a mineral exploration and development company advancing its wholly owned and permitted South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, UK, has announced its intention to use AIM's newly introduced Capital Access Window in connection with a proposed fundraise. The raise would supplement existing cash reserves and the 210 million USD already secured through senior secured Nordic Bonds, in order to complete project financing and progress South Crofty towards first production in mid-2028. The company entered the window at 7:30am BST on 14 October 2026, a voluntary temporary pause in trading of its AIM shares intended to reach a broader range of investors and provide pricing stability during the fundraise; an offer to retail investors is planned. The window remains in place until an announcement detailing the fundraise results.
1 hour ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 14)
2 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 14)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 14)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 14)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 14 Oct , 2026
2 hours ago
【Flash | Regulator Orders Partial El Teniente Shutdown; Molybdenum Impact Remains Unconfirmed】
3 hours ago
【Flash | Regulator Orders Partial El Teniente Shutdown; Molybdenum Impact Remains Unconfirmed】
Read More
【Flash | Regulator Orders Partial El Teniente Shutdown; Molybdenum Impact Remains Unconfirmed】
【Flash | Regulator Orders Partial El Teniente Shutdown; Molybdenum Impact Remains Unconfirmed】
Chile’s National Geology and Mining Service ordered a temporary halt on October 13 at El Teniente’s North Crater waste dump and other areas exposed to avalanche or ground-movement risks, while stating that the order does not suspend the entire division. Amerigo Resources separately said its Minera Valle Central tailings operation was unaffected. El Teniente produced 1,483.1 metric tonnes of contained molybdenum in the first half of 2026, down 34.9% from a year earlier. No disruption to underground mining, concentrators or the molybdenum recovery circuit has been confirmed; SMM is not revising its forecast.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
[Cornish Metals halts AIM trading under Capital Access Window to fund South Crofty tin project]
Oct 14, 2026 17:05 (GMT+8)
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 14)
Oct 14, 2026 16:05 (GMT+8)
news
【Flash | Regulator Orders Partial El Teniente Shutdown; Molybdenum Impact Remains Unconfirmed】
Oct 14, 2026 15:50 (GMT+8)
news
SMM Announcement on Revision of Chinese‑English Indicator Units
Oct 14, 2026 14:40 (GMT+8)