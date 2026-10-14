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NALCO Extends EOI Deadline for Aluminium Smelter Raw Materials to Oct 30

Published: Oct 14, 2026 16:11 (GMT+8)
Source: nalcoindia.com
NALCO extends the deadline for proposals to establish manufacturing facilities or secure supplies of aluminium fluoride, calcined petroleum coke and coal tar pitch to October 30.

National Aluminium Company Ltd. (NALCO) has extended the deadline for submitting expressions of interest (EOIs) to October 30, 2026, for setting up manufacturing facilities or securing supplies of aluminium fluoride, calcined petroleum coke (CPC) and coal tar pitch, according to notices published on October 12.

The three materials are essential to aluminium smelting. Aluminium fluoride regulates electrolyte composition, while CPC and coal tar pitch are used to manufacture carbon anodes consumed during production. Their availability and costs directly affect smelter operating efficiency and production economics.

NALCO currently procures these materials through competitive tendering. It issued a global tender for 2,520 mt of low-bulk-density aluminium fluoride in January 2026 and a separate tender for CPC in March for its Angul smelter. The EOI notices do not specify quantities for the proposed supply arrangements.

The company initially set October 12 as the submission deadline after inviting proposals on September 18. The extension gives prospective manufacturers and partners additional time to submit proposals.

The initiatives aim to strengthen raw material supply security and explore domestic manufacturing opportunities, potentially reducing import dependence and exposure to supply disruptions and international price volatility. NALCO has not disclosed the number of proposals received or potential investment commitments.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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