NALCO Extends EOI Deadline for Aluminium Smelter Raw Materials to Oct 30

National Aluminium Company Ltd. (NALCO) has extended the deadline for submitting expressions of interest (EOIs) to October 30, 2026, for setting up manufacturing facilities or securing supplies of aluminium fluoride, calcined petroleum coke (CPC) and coal tar pitch, according to notices published on October 12.

The three materials are essential to aluminium smelting. Aluminium fluoride regulates electrolyte composition, while CPC and coal tar pitch are used to manufacture carbon anodes consumed during production. Their availability and costs directly affect smelter operating efficiency and production economics.

NALCO currently procures these materials through competitive tendering. It issued a global tender for 2,520 mt of low-bulk-density aluminium fluoride in January 2026 and a separate tender for CPC in March for its Angul smelter. The EOI notices do not specify quantities for the proposed supply arrangements.

The company initially set October 12 as the submission deadline after inviting proposals on September 18. The extension gives prospective manufacturers and partners additional time to submit proposals.

The initiatives aim to strengthen raw material supply security and explore domestic manufacturing opportunities, potentially reducing import dependence and exposure to supply disruptions and international price volatility. NALCO has not disclosed the number of proposals received or potential investment commitments.