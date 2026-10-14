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Delta Metal Supports SMM in Creating the "2027 SMM National Low-Carbon Cast Aluminum Alloy Enterprise Distribution Map"

Published: Oct 14, 2026 15:55 (GMT+8)

To systematically build a new ecosystem for the green development of the cast aluminum alloy industry and help enterprises precisely connect with high-quality supply chain resources, SMM has officially launched the compilation of the "2027 SMM Low-Carbon Cast Aluminum Alloy Enterprise Distribution Map". This distribution map will provide a panoramic view of China's low-carbon cast aluminum alloy industry layout, focusing on key data such as enterprise regional distribution, core products, low-carbon certification qualifications, and annual capacity scale, creating an authoritative platform for industry resource matching.

Hereby, SMM, together with , jointly invites upstream and downstream organizations to participate in the production and promotion. Partners from all sectors are welcome to join and support the effort to drive the cast aluminum alloy industry toward high-end, intelligent, and green development!

was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, China, known as the "Pearl of the Orient." It operates 5 manufacturing plants and 4 trading companies worldwide. Adhering to the philosophy of "Integrity in greatness, harmony in diversity, unity of knowledge and action, and the spirit of craftsmanship," Delta Metal focuses on the development of the green circular economy industry. With the mission of "Recycling for Symbiosis," it aligns with the world's need for sustainable development of the circular economy industry, and is committed to advocating for and promoting the recycling of secondary metal resources, creating a better future for the harmonious coexistence of humanity and nature through resource recycling.

Currently, Delta Metal operates business models including domestic trade, import and export trade, and processing and manufacturing, and has gradually established and improved its domestic recycling system in China. Delta Metal's business in China covers multiple provinces, while its overseas business, in addition to mainly exporting to Japan and Southeast Asia, has expanded to Europe, the Americas, and other Asia-Pacific regions. In terms of product applications, Delta Metal has established long-term and friendly partnerships with numerous large and well-known domestic and international automakers, automotive parts manufacturers, home appliance, furniture, and electronic product manufacturers.

Delta Metalpossesses a full suite of production technologies and management expertise accumulated over more than 70 years from Japan's Daiki Aluminium Industry Co., Ltd., and is committed to producing high-quality aluminum alloys. All of its manufacturing plants operate with advanced energy-saving and environmentally friendly production equipment, standardized production systems, and scientific corporate management practices. Today, Delta Metal's affiliated enterprises have a total annual capacity of over 800,000 mt for secondary aluminum alloys, with more than 1,000 product grades, and are equipped with direct molten aluminum supply capabilities, enabling them to provide clients with higher-quality environmentally friendly products and technical services.

Procurement Capability

  • With over several hundred secondary metal material suppliers worldwide and a well-established domestic recycling network in China.
  • Establish strategic cooperation with can manufacturing plants to recycle aluminum cans in a targeted manner.

Product Services

  • We have established long-term and friendly partnerships with numerous large and well-known domestic and overseas automakers, automotive parts manufacturers, and producers of home appliances, furniture, and electronic products.
  • Our products are mainly exported to Japan, Southeast Asia, South Korea, India, Italy, Mexico, and many other countries, as well as to various provinces and cities in China.

Delta Metalpossesses strong technical capabilities and has long collaborated with universities and research institutions on technical research and development. Its subsidiary, Zhaoqing Delta Aluminum Co., Ltd., is recognized as a national high-tech enterprise and holds qualifications for provincial and municipal engineering technology research centers. After more than a decade of development, Delta Metal has become a holding company that combines new technology R&D with manufacturing capabilities and exerts a benchmark influence on the industry.

The end is the origin! Delta Metalwill focus on demonstrating the positive energy of Delta's green innovative development in the advancement of global supply chain Industry 4.0, propelling Delta to a new level of green, intelligent, low-carbon, and sustainable development.

Contact Information

Zeng Liyi (same number on WeChat)

135-8063-3665

Address: No. 6, Huiyuan 4th Road, Longfu Town, Sihui City, Guangdong Province, China

SMM Co-production Contact

Ding Weiquan

18029344837

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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