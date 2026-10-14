Rare earth prices move sideways; market trading sentiment is subdued [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]

[SMM Rare Earth Daily Review: Rare earth prices move sideways, market trading sentiment remains subdued] In the short term, the Pr-Nd series lacks growth in transaction volume to drive momentum, and inquiry activity has pulled back, so prices are likely to continue consolidating steadily in the near term. Whether they can rise again will depend on the pace of downstream order releases. For medium-heavy rare earths, the continued weakness in terbium metal prices warrants attention as to whether it will further transmit to the oxide side. Dysprosium may face some pressure after raw material prices loosen, while holmium, erbium, and other varieties are still mainly moving sideways.