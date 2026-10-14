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Critica Updates Jupiter Rare Earth Project Resource, Maiden Indicated 160 Mt at 0.17% TREO

Published: Oct 14, 2026 15:09 (GMT+8)
【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 ASX-listed Critica announced an updated mineral resource for its Jupiter rare earth project in Western Australia, with a maiden Indicated resource of 160 Mt at 0.17% TREO, representing 10% of total resources. The Inferred resource stands at 1.7 Bt at 0.17% TREO. Magnet rare earths (Pr, Nd, Dy, Tb) account for up to 25% of TREO in the Indicated portion. CEO Jacob Deysel said the maiden Indicated resource is a key milestone, confirming targeted infill drilling and improving geological confidence. Jupiter is part of the 1,700 km² Brothers project, with a scoping study nearing completion.

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【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 ASX-listed Critica announced an updated mineral - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)