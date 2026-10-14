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ABx Group Advances Queensland Bauxite Project, Awaits Public Consultation for Environmental Approval

Published: Oct 14, 2026 15:47 (GMT+8)
Source: industryqld.com.au
[SMM Aluminum Express News] ABx Group advances Sunrise bauxite project in Queensland as environmental approval process enters public consultation. Australian bauxite developer ABx Group has reached a regulatory milestone for its Sunrise Bauxite Project at Binjour, Queensland, with its federal environmental referral now open for public comment until October 26, 2026. The project contains a 37 million mt JORC-compliant bauxite resource and is designed to produce approximately 600,000–800,000 mt/year, with potential output reaching 1.2 million mt/year and an expected mine life of 20–25 years. The proposed operation will initially focus on high-grade gibbsite-rich bauxite requiring only screening and sorting, with shipments planned through the Port of Bundaberg, approximately 115 km from the mine. ABx's development partner, Good Importing International (GII), has invested A$2.7 million in the project and secured a 70% interest in ABx3, the project-holding company. Environmental approvals remain targeted for 2027, meaning the project has not yet received final approval or commenced production. Once operational, Sunrise could provide an additional source of Australian metallurgical-grade bauxite for the seaborne alumina industry.

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