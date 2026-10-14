[SMM Aluminum Express News] Vietnam's VCCI proposes eliminating aluminum export duties to support domestic producers. The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has urged the Ministry of Finance to reduce export duties from the proposed 1% to 0% for unwrought aluminum (HS 7601), aluminum bars, rods and profiles (HS 7604), and aluminum wire (HS 7605). The recommendation follows the Ministry's proposal to lower existing duties from 5% to 1%, as Vietnam seeks to ease inventory pressure and support domestic aluminum producers, particularly the newly operating Dak Nong aluminum smelter. VCCI also supported the proposed reduction in export duties on aluminum can-stock sheet from 20% to 0%. VCCI highlighted that aluminum supplied by domestic producers to export-processing enterprises and non-tariff zones is treated as an export and remains subject to export duties, while imported aluminum entering these zones can benefit from a 0% import tariff. Eliminating the export duty could improve the competitiveness of domestically produced aluminum, support sales negotiations for 2027 supply contracts and reduce inventory accumulation. The changes remain proposals and have not yet taken effect.