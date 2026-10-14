[SMM Gold Flash] Xtra-Gold reports that an independent Mineral Resource Estimate for Ghana’s Kibi project, effective 1 October, raised Indicated resources 33% to 1.4049 million oz. The estimate comprises 39.007 million tonnes grading 1.12 g/t gold, plus 5.693 million tonnes at 0.99 g/t containing 180,800 Inferred oz, using a 0.5 g/t cut-off. It incorporates 123 additional diamond holes totalling 27,384.5 metres since the 2024 estimate.

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not establish mine economics or production. The headline total includes 156,100 Indicated oz in a buffer zone between the existing Apapam mining lease and forest-reserve boundary; Xtra-Gold said formal approval of its lease-extension application remains outstanding and is not assured. Within the current licence area, the estimate contains 1.2488 million Indicated oz and 180,800 Inferred oz.