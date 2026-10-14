South Africa’s mining production fell 12.7% year-on-year in August 2026, the steepest annual decline since October 2022, according to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA). The fall was deeper than July’s revised 7.0% decline. Chromium ore was one of only two mining sectors to grow, rising 11.1% year-on-year and adding 0.6 percentage points to the headline figure. Manganese ore was the other, up 4.1% and adding 0.3 percentage points.

Platinum group metals (PGMs) were the largest drag, down 22.5% and subtracting 6.1 percentage points. Coal fell 11.7% (-3.0 percentage points) and iron ore fell 16.2% (-2.4 percentage points). On a seasonally adjusted basis, production fell 5.4% month-on-month in August, following a 1.9% decline in July and a 0.4% rise in June. In the three months to August, seasonally adjusted production was 5.2% lower than in the previous three months, with PGMs down 14.4%.

Mineral sales at current prices fell 15.1% year-on-year in August. Gold sales declined 48.6%, subtracting 8.6 percentage points, followed by iron ore at -23.0%, PGMs at -7.5% and coal at -7.8%. Seasonally adjusted mineral sales fell 7.9% month-on-month, after a 13.7% decline in July.