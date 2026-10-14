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Rio Tinto’s Q3 slag output falls 17%

Published: Oct 14, 2026 15:20 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

[SMM Titanium Flash] Rio Tinto reports that its share of titanium-dioxide slag production was 217,000 tonnes in Q3 2026, down 17% year on year and 4% from Q2. Nine-month output was 662,000 tonnes, 12% below the corresponding 2025 period. The consolidated figure combines 100% of Rio Tinto Fer et Titane in Quebec with Rio’s 74% interest in Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa; Madagascar ilmenite is processed in Canada.

Rio said it was matching output to market demand, operating six of nine furnaces in Quebec and three of four at Richards Bay. The lower volumes therefore indicate deliberate supply discipline as well as weaker group output, but the disclosure does not give stand-alone RBM production. Rio is evaluating options for its Iron & Titanium business; no sale or other transaction was announced.

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