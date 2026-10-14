[SMM Computing Power Midday Comment] H20 Central China long-term agreement available for lease, complete machine listed at 2.83 million

All 19 indices remained flat today, marking two consecutive days of no change. In central China, two H20 96G units with a one-year closed-box tax-inclusive price of 43,000 yuan (approximately 7.47 yuan per card at the time) have been listed for two days and remain available for lease, lower than the east China pre-sale price of 46,000 yuan but higher than the south China annual contract price of 41,000 yuan. With delivery not yet due and a short observation window, it is difficult to determine whether demand is weakening. A Beijing channel partner has listed nearly 20 H20 141G full units at 2.83 million yuan per unit with a three-year warranty, equivalent to approximately 354,000 yuan per card. On-site inspection is required, with a 30% deposit to lock in the goods and the balance paid after stress testing, executed across two warehouses with about nine units each.