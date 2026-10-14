[SMM Computing Power News] One 4090 in Northwest China is priced at 7,000 yuan

SMM learned that one RTX 4090 unit in north-west China is available for rent at 7,000 yuan/unit/month, with one unit available; the lease term, contract type, deposit and payment terms, and networking method were not specified. This price is on par with the lowest price of 7,000 yuan in the Yangtze River Delta on October 14, 800 yuan lower than the south China spot price of 7,800 yuan at end-August, a decline of 10.3%, and the same as the fixed release tier of 7,000 yuan in early September, representing the lowest tier in SMM's collected samples. As a single-point quote, it is not enough to reflect the overall market level, and SMM will continue to track it. For details, contact SMM Cao Zheng at 021-51595793.