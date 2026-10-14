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[SMM Computing Power News] 61,000 reported for 128 units of 910C in east China

Published: Oct 14, 2026 14:58 (GMT+8)

SMM has learned that 128 units of 910C complete machines in Wuhu are available for lease at a monthly rate of 61,000 yuan per unit, with a cluster size of 128 units.

For details, contact Cao Zheng at SMM, 021-51595793.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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SMM has learned that 128 units of 910C complete machines in Wuhu are a - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)