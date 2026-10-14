SMM has learned that 128 units of 910C complete machines in Wuhu are available for lease at a monthly rate of 61,000 yuan per unit, with a cluster size of 128 units.
For details, contact Cao Zheng at SMM, 021-51595793.
SMM has learned that 128 units of 910C complete machines in Wuhu are available for lease at a monthly rate of 61,000 yuan per unit, with a cluster size of 128 units.
For details, contact Cao Zheng at SMM, 021-51595793.
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