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SMM Announcement on Revision of Chinese‑English Indicator Units

Published: Oct 14, 2026 14:40 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Dear Users,

To further improve data quality and guarantee the accuracy, standardization and consistency of information displayed on our platform, we have recently completed a comprehensive review and revision of Chinese‑English units for system data. Relevant notices are set out below:

I. Background for Revision

During routine data maintenance and inspection, we identified issues including incorrect units, faulty translations, truncated English units, and non‑standard capitalization in some Chinese‑English unit entries. Such problems may impair data readability and user experience, and even lead to misinterpretation. Therefore, we launched this special‑purpose revision initiative.

II. Revision Scope

This revision covers the following issues:

  • Incorrect units: Chinese or English units inconsistent with actual definitions, or adoption of invalid measurement units.
  • Translation errors: Inaccurate or inconsistent English translations corresponding to Chinese units.
  • Truncated English units: Incomplete display of English units caused by character‑length constraints and other factors.
  • Improper capitalization of English units: Failure to comply with international conventions for case sensitivity (e.g. "KG" should be "kg", "hz" should be "Hz").

Please refer to the attachment at the end of this document for the full list of affected indicators.

III. Revision Principles

  • Accuracy: Ensure units match the actual meaning of data.
  • Standardization: Comply with the International System of Units (SI) and prevailing industry standards.
  • Consistency: Maintain uniform Chinese‑English representations for identical units across the whole platform.
  • Completeness: Present full English unit names without truncation due to character limits. Non‑standard abbreviations are prohibited except for internationally‑accepted shorthand forms.

IV. Effective Date

This unit revision will be completed and officially taken effect on October 15, 2026. Revised data will be synchronously rolled out across relevant modules of the platform.

Attachment link https://imgqn.smm.cn/production/expert/attachment/kmZuK20261014141244.xlsx

SMM Information & Technology Co., Ltd.

October 14, 2026

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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