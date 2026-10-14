Huachen Hydrogen Energy Releases World's First 200W Portable Hydrogen Power Generation Equipment with Aluminum-Based Energy Storage + Fuel Cell + Lithium Battery Hybrid Architecture

Recently, the "Hydrogen Wind Series portable hydrogen power generation equipment" independently developed by Guangdong Huachen Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd. is about to be officially released. As the first product in this series, the world's first 200W portable hydrogen power generation equipmentwas officially released at the "Five New" power equipment technology exhibition and new-type power system equipment upgrade technology conference during the 28th China (Shenzhen) International Hi-Tech Fair.

Innovative hybrid energy architecture addresses mobile energy storage endurance pain points

In scenarios such as emergency rescue, power repair, communication support, field operations, and outdoor mobile power consumption, energy supply is often constrained by multiple factors including fixed power grid coverage, equipment endurance, refueling efficiency, and transportation conditions. Especially in long-duration continuous operation environments, traditional mobile energy storage equipment mainly relies on increasing battery capacity to improve endurance, but the resulting increases in weight, volume, and charging time can also affect equipment mobility and usage efficiency.

To address these needs, the Hydrogen Wind Series portable hydrogen power generation equipment is designed around the concept of "continuous power generation," using coordinated operation of multiple energy systems to build a mobile energy solution suitable for off-grid scenarios. The product adopts ahybrid energy architecture in which aluminum-based energy storage materials, hydrogen fuel cells, and lithium batteries work in coordination. Among them, aluminum-based energy storage materials handle energy storage functions, hydrogen fuel cells are responsible for energy conversion, and lithium batteries respond to equipment start-stop, instantaneous loads, and power fluctuations, achieving coordinated operation across energy storage, power generation conversion, and stable output.

At the same time, the product adopts a modular refueling approach, enabling rapid refueling by replacing aluminum-based energy storage materials, and can flexibly configure energy reserves according to different mission durations and actual load requirements, enhancing continuous power generation capability while maintaining equipment portability.

First 200W product released, covering diverse civilian and professional scenarios

As the first product in the Hydrogen Wind Series, the world's first 200W portable hydrogen power generation equipment is primarily aimed at mobile application scenarios with high requirements for equipment portability, continuous power supply capability, and refueling flexibility. In the civilian sector, the product can serve outdoor travel, mobile office work, drone power supply, and other needs; in professional application fields, it can be further extended to emergency support, power and communication operations, and field operations, providing new power generation solutions for mobile electricity use in different environments.

Starting with the 200W product, Guangdong Huachen Hydrogen Energy will continue to improve the Hydrogen Wind Series product lineup around different power levels and application needs, gradually forming a portable hydrogen power generation equipment portfolio covering multiple types of scenarios.

Engineering validation continues to advance, safety assurance system refined

Moving from laboratory technology to end-use products, engineering validation is a critical step in promoting product application. Currently, Hydrogen Wind Series products have undergone testing and validation around application scenarios such as emergency rescue, power repair, communication support, and field operations, with continuous optimization of system stability, safety, and environmental adaptability in complex environments.

In terms of safety assurance, the product is equipped with an intelligent monitoring system that provides real-time monitoring of key parameters such as system operating status, temperature, and pressure, and enhances system operational reliability through multiple safety protection mechanisms. At the same time, to meet the demands of outdoor and complex environment applications, the product features targeted designs for wide-temperature-range operation, wind and sand resistance, and dust protection.

Guangdong Huachen Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd. is a hydrogen energy end-user industrialisation platform wholly established by Zhongyun Intelligent Technology (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd., primarily focused on high-end hydrogen energy end-use equipment R&D, scenario-based solutions, and industrialisation applications. The launch of the "Hydrogen Wind Series" portable hydrogen power generation equipment represents an important step for the company in advancing scenario-based, productised, and industrialised applications of hydrogen energy technology.