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Secondary Lead: Market Transactions Under Pressure, Tug-of-War Between Upstream and Downstream Intensifies [SMM Lead Daily Review]

Published: Oct 14, 2026 13:53 (GMT+8)

SMM, October 14:

Price quotes in the refined lead market diverged significantly today, with suggested online price increases ranging from 75 to 150 yuan/mt. Some suppliers held prices firm, offering at a premium of 0-150 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price, while deals more inclined to close at a discount of 100 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price. Spurred by the price gains, downstream fear of high prices intensified, with some end-users saying prices had risen too much and postponing purchases today. Market transactions came under pressure, and the tug-of-war between upstream and downstream intensified. Today, the SMM secondary refined lead average price was 16,200 yuan/mt, a discount of 50 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price. Supplier selling sentiment stood at 2.88, while secondary refined lead purchasing sentiment today was 1.48 (historical data can be queried in the database).

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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