On October 12, TrinaSolar announced it has supplied a 3 megawatt-peak PV system for Corona Resort on Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam.

The project uses TrinaSolar Vertex N 725-watt modules, equipped with a 10 megawatt hour TrinaSolar Elementa King Kong 2 BESS. Commercial operation and power grid connection are planned for mid-September.

The project builds on the resort's existing 5.5 megawatt PV assets, adding 3 megawatts of TOPCon Vertex N modules and a 10 megawatt hour TrinaSolar Elementa King Kong 2 energy storage system.