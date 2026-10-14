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Alara Ships 66th Copper Concentrate Parcel from Oman, Containing About 227 Tonnes of Copper

Published: Oct 14, 2026 13:45 (GMT+8)
Alara Resources announced on October 13 that its 66th copper concentrate shipment from the Al Wash-hi Majaza operation in Oman departed Sohar Port on October 12. The parcel comprised approximately 1,287 wet metric tonnes, equivalent to 1,181 dry metric tonnes, and contained about 227 tonnes of copper. The operation is run by Al Hadeetha Resources, in which Alara holds a 51% interest. The company’s 64th and 65th shipments left Sohar Port on September 15 and September 30, containing approximately 243 tonnes and 196 tonnes of copper, respectively. The announcement did not disclose the destination, buyer or sale price of Parcel 66.

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