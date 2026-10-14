[SMM PV News] GCL Group and China Gas Deepen Strategic Cooperation

On October 11, GCL Group Chairman Zhu Gongshan, Executive President and President of the Africa Industry Group Wang Dong, and their delegation visited China Gas’s Shenzhen headquarters, where they held discussions with China Gas Board Chairman and President Liu Minghui, Vice President Xu Huilin, and others. The two sides engaged in in-depth exchanges on topics including the globalization of natural gas and new energy industries, green energy production and application, and LNG market development and trade cooperation along the Belt and Road routes. They also conducted comprehensive discussions on deepening complementary advantages and expanding the scope of cooperation both within China and internationally.