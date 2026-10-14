Oct 14 Scrap Battery Market Transaction Summary [SMM Daily Review]

SMM, October 14:
Today, domestic waste lead-acid battery quotes were mostly flat, with most smelters keeping purchase prices stable and only a very few raising them slightly, with limited increases. On the recycler side, the recent rebound in lead prices has fueled stronger hold-back sentiment at retail outlets, with willingness to sell turning weaker and many holding goods while waiting on the sidelines. Available supply in the market was relatively scarce, and recyclers' purchase volumes declined accordingly. At smelters, thanks to moderate arrivals earlier and relatively ample scrap battery raw material inventory, most were purchasing as needed with limited willingness to raise prices. Scrap battery prices lagged behind and showed weak elasticity. In the short term, scrap battery prices are expected to track lead prices within a narrow range.