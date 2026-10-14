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Market awaits US CPI data for guidance; platinum spot market trading relatively active [SMM Daily Review]

Published: Oct 14, 2026 12:12 (GMT+8)

Platinum extended its decline in early trading today, with overall market sentiment remaining cautious as investors awaited guidance from tonight's US CPI data. In early trading, the most-traded GFEX platinum contract PT2612 closed at 407.2 yuan/g, down 1.46%; the price spread between the SGE Pt9995 best ask price and the GFEX PT2612 contract hovered around 4 yuan/g.

In the spot market, mainstream quotations from suppliers were centered around parity to a premium of 0.5 yuan/g versus PT2612. As futures prices fell, downstream buying sentiment was moderate, supplier quotes remained firm, and most transactions were concluded near parity with the most-traded GFEX contract, with limited discounted spot cargoes available in the market. Overall, spot platinum trading was relatively active today.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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