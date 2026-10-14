Market awaits US CPI data for guidance; platinum spot market trading relatively active [SMM Daily Review]

Platinum extended its decline in early trading today, with overall market sentiment remaining cautious as investors awaited guidance from tonight's US CPI data. In early trading, the most-traded GFEX platinum contract PT2612 closed at 407.2 yuan/g, down 1.46%; the price spread between the SGE Pt9995 best ask price and the GFEX PT2612 contract hovered around 4 yuan/g.

In the spot market, mainstream quotations from suppliers were centered around parity to a premium of 0.5 yuan/g versus PT2612. As futures prices fell, downstream buying sentiment was moderate, supplier quotes remained firm, and most transactions were concluded near parity with the most-traded GFEX contract, with limited discounted spot cargoes available in the market. Overall, spot platinum trading was relatively active today.