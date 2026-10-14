Guangdong Zinc: Market Quotes Edge Up, Spot Premiums Rise [SMM Midday Review]

[Guangdong: Market quotes edge up, spot premiums rise] Guangdong #0 zinc mainly traded at 25,645-25,810 yuan/mt, mainstream brands quoted at premiums of 0-25 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, at spot discounts of 40 yuan/mt against Shanghai, with the Shanghai-Guangdong price spread widening...

SMM, October 14: Guangdong #0 zinc was mainly traded at 25,645-25,810 yuan/mt, with mainstream brands quoted at premiums of 0-25 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract and spot discounts of 40 yuan/mt against Shanghai, widening the Shanghai-Guangdong price spread. Today, suppliers quoted premiums of 0-25 yuan/mt for brands such as Qilin, Mengzi, Anning, Feilong, and Lan Zinc. Refined zinc purchasing sentiment in Guangdong stood at 2, while sales sentiment was 2.56. Today, the zinc price center edged up, and market purchasing activity decreased compared with yesterday. Some end-users had already priced yesterday, resulting in moderate purchasing enthusiasm this morning, and spot premiums in Guangdong edged up.

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