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Fed Officials Signal Potential Rate Hike, Impacting Precious Metals

Published: Oct 14, 2026 11:57 (GMT+8)
[SMM Precious Metal Express] Fed officials struck hawkish tones. Williams said one more rate hike is possible this year, adding that no further hikes may be needed next year if the outlook meets expectations. Collins expects a "further" rate increase before year-end, with next year's path dependent on the economy. Waller said Trump poses a threat to Fed independence but has so far not succeeded. The hawkish chorus has raised rate hike expectations, weighing on precious metals.

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