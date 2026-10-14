According to a report from the National Seismological Center (CSN) of the University of Chile, at 00:11 local time on October 14 in Chile (11:11 Beijing time), a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the waters about 18 kilometers southwest of Iquique, with a focal depth of 47 kilometers.
The Tarapacá Region, where Iquique is located, hosts two large copper mines, Collahuasi and Quebrada Blanca (QB), which are situated approximately 185 kilometers and 240 kilometers southeast of Iquique, respectively, and both produce copper concentrates. In addition, Collahuasi operates a copper concentrate loading terminal at Patache, about 65 kilometers south of Iquique. The actual impact of this earthquake on production and loading remains to be further disclosed by the enterprises.