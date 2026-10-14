logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Ningbo Zinc: Spot Premiums Continue to Rise, Trading Turns Weaker MoM [SMM Midday Commentary]

Published: Oct 14, 2026 11:25 (GMT+8)
[Ningbo Zinc: Spot Premiums Continue to Rise, Trading Turns Weaker MoM] The transaction price of mainstream brand 0# zinc in the Ningbo market was around 25,690-25,860 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a premium of 55 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract and a premium of 30 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. Mainstream quotes in the Ningbo area were made against the 2611 contract.

SMM, October 14:

       The transaction price of mainstream brand #0 zinc in the Ningbo market was around 25,690-25,860 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a premium of 55 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract and a premium of 30 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargoes. The Ningbo region mainly quoted against the 2611 contract. In the first trading session, Qilin was quoted at a premium of 50-70 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, and Anning was quoted at a premium of 50-70 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract. In the second trading session, traders' quotes were flat compared with the previous session. Zinc futures prices remained at low levels. Some traders in the market continued to raise their quotes, and spot premiums rose accordingly. However, some downstream buyers continued to expect lower prices, with more wait-and-see sentiment. Actual trading turned weaker MoM today.

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Guangdong Zinc: Market Quotes Edge Up, Spot Premiums Rise [SMM Midday Review]
2 hours ago
Guangdong Zinc: Market Quotes Edge Up, Spot Premiums Rise [SMM Midday Review]
Read More
Guangdong Zinc: Market Quotes Edge Up, Spot Premiums Rise [SMM Midday Review]
Guangdong Zinc: Market Quotes Edge Up, Spot Premiums Rise [SMM Midday Review]
[Guangdong: Market quotes edge up, spot premiums rise] Guangdong #0 zinc mainly traded at 25,645-25,810 yuan/mt, mainstream brands quoted at premiums of 0-25 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, at spot discounts of 40 yuan/mt against Shanghai, with the Shanghai-Guangdong price spread widening...
2 hours ago
Zinc Concentrate Output Expected to Rise as Mines Recover and Resume Operations in October
2 hours ago
Zinc Concentrate Output Expected to Rise as Mines Recover and Resume Operations in October
Read More
Zinc Concentrate Output Expected to Rise as Mines Recover and Resume Operations in October
Zinc Concentrate Output Expected to Rise as Mines Recover and Resume Operations in October
According to SMM, production at some mines previously affected by disruptions is expected to continue recovering in October. Together with the resumption of operations at mines that had undergone maintenance, this is expected to drive a further month-on-month increase in domestic zinc concentrate output.
2 hours ago
Zinc Mines Resume Operations, Boosting Domestic Concentrate Output in September
2 hours ago
Zinc Mines Resume Operations, Boosting Domestic Concentrate Output in September
Read More
Zinc Mines Resume Operations, Boosting Domestic Concentrate Output in September
Zinc Mines Resume Operations, Boosting Domestic Concentrate Output in September
According to SMM, some mines that had previously reduced or suspended production due to accidents, safety inspections and other factors gradually resumed operations in September. In addition, the resumption of production at mines that had undergone maintenance contributed to a slight increase in domestic zinc concentrate output compared with August.
2 hours ago
Related News
news
Guangdong Zinc: Market Quotes Edge Up, Spot Premiums Rise [SMM Midday Review]
Oct 14, 2026 11:58 (GMT+8)
news
Zinc Concentrate Output Expected to Rise as Mines Recover and Resume Operations in October
Oct 14, 2026 11:47 (GMT+8)
news
Zinc Mines Resume Operations, Boosting Domestic Concentrate Output in September
Oct 14, 2026 11:47 (GMT+8)
news
China's Galvanized Sheet Producers See Lower Activity in Peak Season, Oct Operating Rate Expected to Decline
Oct 14, 2026 11:46 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here
Ningbo Zinc: Spot Premiums Continue to Rise, Trading Turns Weaker MoM [SMM Midday Commentary] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)