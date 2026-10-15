Kehua Data Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Data Elements Empowering the Computing Power Industry Development Conference

The 15th Five-Year Plan outline explicitly proposes "promoting the coordinated deployment of green power and computing power." The green, low-carbon, intelligent, and efficient development of the computing power industry has become an important deployment at the national level. At present, China's computing power scale continues to grow rapidly, but it still faces many challenges in the efficient allocation of computing power resources, computing-power coordination, and deep integration of the industry chain.

Against this backdrop, SMM Information & Technology Co., Ltd. (SMM) will co-host the "2026 SMM Data Elements Empowering the Computing Power Industry Development Conference" with the "Shanghai Digital Enterprise Go Global Service Association" in Shanghai from November 19 to 20, 2026. Leveraging SMM's accumulated data, research, and industry resources across bulk commodities, new energy, and other industry chains, the conference will focus on the cross-integration of computing power with energy, materials, finance, and other fields, building a high-end platform for promoting cross-sector exchange and collaborative innovation, and driving the computing power industry chain toward green, intelligent, integrated, and international high-quality development. Kehua Data Co., Ltd.will attend this grand event to discuss industry development trends with industry peers and jointly promote the industry to new heights.

Click to register now, and join us in witnessing and participating in this extraordinary and far-reaching industry event to create a brilliant new chapter together!

Kehua Data (stock code: 002335) was founded in 1988 under its predecessor. For nearly 40 years, it has been deeply engaged in power electronics and digital technology innovation, forming three major business matrices: data centers, high-end power supplies, and clean energy, with a service network covering more than 100 countries and regions worldwide. Centered on "AI + Digital Energy," the company provides smart power and intelligent computing solutions for industries including the internet, finance, transportation, petrochemicals, communications, electric power, government, healthcare, and scientific research and education.

Building the enterprise through technology, leading through innovation, continuously empowering, and developing green. Kehua Data has independently cultivated 5 experts receiving special allowances from the State Council, won more than 40 national and provincial/ministerial science and technology progress awards, undertaken more than 40 national Torch Plan projects, National 863 Program topics, and major national special projects, participated in the formulation of more than 300 national, industry, and group standards, and obtained more than 2,500 intellectual property rights including national patents and software copyrights. Kehua Data is a national high-tech enterprise, a national intellectual property demonstration enterprise, a national technological innovation demonstration enterprise, and a national service-oriented manufacturing demonstration enterprise. It is a key project undertaking unit of the National Torch Plan and one of the first batch of enterprises in China to pass the "integration of informatization and industrialization" certification. It has a national-level green factory, a national enterprise technology center, and a national-level industrial design center, and has established a postdoctoral research workstation.

Kehua Data has maintained its leading position in China's UPS industry for many consecutive years and has been awarded the title of National Manufacturing Single Champion Product. According to a report by the authoritative institution Forward Industry Research Institute (FORWARD), Kehua Data ranked first in overall market share in China's micro-module data center market and UPS market from 2022 to 2025. According to S&P Global, its global energy storage PCS (>500kW) shipments ranked first worldwide in 2025. Kehua drives the development of the industry and powers the digitally connected world through the strength of its brand.

Kehua Data adheres to the service philosophy of "proactive service, customer first," providing users with proactive, highly reliable, and timely services. We have established nearly 50 manufacturer-direct service outlets within China and more than 30 authorized technical service outlets outside China. Our technical support spans the entire life cycle with comprehensive three-dimensional coverage. Over 600 in-house engineering experts continuously provide services to global clients through an efficient technical support, after-sales service, and logistics distribution system.

Data Center No.1 in China's Micro-Module Market Share

Kehua provides clients with full life cycle services for data centers, including site selection consulting, planning and design, product solutions, integration management, project implementation, operations and maintenance management, IDC hosting, and value-added services.

High-End Power Supply No.1 in China's High-End Power Supply (UPS) Market Share

Kehua provides clients with safe, reliable, green, and efficient electrical integration and full life cycle health management solutions for electrical equipment, helping them optimize energy efficiency and achieve transformation and upgrading.

Clean Energy Listed Among the Global Top 500 New Energy Enterprises for 9 Consecutive Years

Kehua provides comprehensive services including product equipment, system integration, overall solutions, planning and design, engineering construction, and operations and maintenance. The company has accumulated rich project experience in fields such as PV, energy storage, microgrids, and integrated energy services.

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