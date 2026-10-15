Shanghai Flowx Valve Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Data Elements Empowering Computing Power Industry Development Conference

The 15th Five-Year Plan outline explicitly proposes "promoting the coordinated deployment of green power and computing power." The green, low-carbon, intelligent, and efficient development of the computing power industry has become an important deployment at the national level. At present, China's computing power scale continues to grow rapidly, but it still faces many challenges in the efficient allocation of computing power resources, computing-power coordination, and deep integration of the industry chain.

Against this backdrop, SMM Information & Technology Co., Ltd. (SMM) will co-host the "2026 SMM Data Elements Empowering Computing Power Industry Development Conference" with the "Shanghai Digital Enterprise Go Global Service Association" in Shanghai from November 19 to 20, 2026. Leveraging SMM's accumulated data, research, and industry resources across bulk commodities, new energy, and other industry chains, the conference will focus on the cross-integration of computing power with energy, materials, finance, and other fields, building a high-end platform to promote cross-sector exchange and collaborative innovation, and driving the computing power industry chain toward green, intelligent, integrated, and international high-quality development. Shanghai Flowx Valve Co., Ltd.will attend this grand event, discuss industry development trends with industry peers, and work together to propel the industry to new heights.

Click to register now and join us in witnessing and participating in this extraordinary and far-reaching industry event, creating a brilliant new chapter together!

Flowx Valve originated in Rome, Italy, and is an integrated solution provider specializing in the R&D, production, sales, and service of automatic control valves. With years of deep cultivation in the fluid control field, it has a Pinghu intelligent production site and a complete quality certification system.

Leveraging European craftsmanship and localized intelligent manufacturing advantages, Flowx provides high-precision, high-reliability fluid control equipment for data center cooling systems, liquid cooling circulation, water treatment, and new energy scenarios with core products such as automatic control butterfly valves, automatic control ball valves, and automatic control regulating valves, helping data centers reduce PUE and ensure 24/7 stable operation.

Flowx will empower the efficient, green, and safe development of computing power infrastructure with professional valve solutions.