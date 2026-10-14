SMM learned that two H20 96G eight-card servers in central China went online this Monday and remained available for rent after two days of listing. The batch is offered on a one-year fixed-term contract with one month's rent as deposit, priced at 43,000 yuan per unit per month including tax, with bandwidth billed separately at 15 yuan per M per month. The configuration features 400G IB networking, 2TB of memory, and redundant power supplies, with both test machines and production machines to be delivered on October 20. This quote is lower than the 46,000 yuan pre-sale price for the same specification in east China and higher than the 41,000 yuan annual contract price in south China. SMM believes that with the delivery date yet to arrive and the observation window still short, it is not enough to conclude that demand is weakening, and the pace of transactions remains to be seen.

For details, contact Cao Zheng at SMM: 021-51595793