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Silver Prices Consolidate on a Weak Note as Market Turns Cautious Ahead of CPI Data [SMM Daily Commentary]

Published: Oct 14, 2026 10:27 (GMT+8)
[SMM Daily Review: Market Cautious Ahead of CPI Data, Silver Consolidates on a Weak Note] SMM, October 14: US Fed officials struck a hawkish tone in succession, and the market awaited guidance from US September CPI data, leaving precious metals under pressure. In the spot market, downstream wait-and-see sentiment was strong, and buying sentiment was not boosted by the decline in futures. Transactions were mainly concluded at parity after price negotiations, with overall trading sluggish.

Today, SMM’s 10:00 a.m. price for the Shanghai Gold Exchange Ag (T+D) is 14,342 yuan/kg, with the premium/discount range quoted at TD parity to +10 yuan/kg, and the weighted average price at 4.76 yuan/kg; against the most-traded SHFE 2612 contract, it is at a discount of 45-30 yuan/kg.

On the macro front, with Williams and Collins making hawkish remarks in succession, if sticky inflation further strengthens expectations for rate hikes within the year, it will add extra pressure on precious metals. At 20:30 tonight, the US will release September CPI data, the most critical macro event this week, and market reaction and message guidance need to be watched.

In the spot market, the basis between TD and the SHFE 2612 contract hovered around 40-50 yuan/kg in early trading, and traders’ overall quoted premiums were basically flat compared with the previous trading day. In the Shanghai area, traders’ morning quotes were concentrated at a discount of 30-35 yuan/kg against SHFE 2612. Despite the decline in futures prices, downstream purchasing sentiment was not significantly boosted, and buyers still preferred to negotiate deals near parity. Refinery ex-works prices also leaned toward parity. End-users showed a “rush to buy amid continuous price rise and hold back amid price downturn” sentiment and temporarily chose to wait and see.

Overall, the macro front is awaiting guidance from CPI data, and hawkish expectations continue to weigh on precious metals. In the spot market, downstream wait-and-see sentiment is strong, and transactions are mainly based on price negotiations. Silver prices may continue to consolidate on a weak note in the short term.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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