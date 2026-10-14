October 13, EnergyPathways announced the closing of its previously launched fundraising, raising £1.75 million from one institutional investor at 5.75 pence per share. Proceeds are intended to advance MESH, acquire key assets including land and existing pipelines, and provide working capital.

MESH combines planned compressed-air energy storage with natural gas and hydrogen storage, with a 300 MW/55 GWh long-duration storage configuration. Hydrogen operations are targeted for 2029–2030 and long-duration storage for 2031–2032, subject to policy, approvals and financing. The placing also remains conditional on admission of the new shares, among other conditions.