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【SMM News Flash】 India's CEA chief flags possible increase in planned coal capacity additions

Published: Oct 14, 2026 10:05 (GMT+8)

October 13, Central Electricity Authority Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad told an Indian Chamber of Commerce event that India’s coal capacity additions required by 2035 could rise from the previously planned 97 GW to 105 GW or even 150 GW. These additions use 2023 as the baseline, reflecting rising demand and lower hydropower output.

Prasad also said renewable capacity would continue expanding, with annual additions expected to exceed 50 GW. In September, India’s electricity shortfall reached 560 million kWh, coal generation rose 13.3% year on year and hydropower generation fell 20%.

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