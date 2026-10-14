October 13, the US Department of Energy announced plans to support 84 Tennessee Valley Authority transmission and distribution projects across eight states, adding approximately 2.5 GW of grid capacity. Total funding is about $581 million: $250 million in federal support and roughly $331 million in applicant contributions, serving an estimated 2.58 million households and businesses.

The initiative falls under the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships program and is expected to support about 800 jobs. Final funding, scope, schedules and award conditions remain subject to executed agreements and applicable environmental, permitting, regulatory and Tribal reviews.