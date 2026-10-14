October 10, the National Energy Administration inspected power supply preparations in Beijing for the fifth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, checking equipment operation and emergency resources at key sites. Regulatory Director Liang Changxin led the inspection, joined by electricity regulators, Beijing’s urban management authority and State Grid.

Participating organizations were instructed to implement supply-security responsibilities and preventive measures, refine power supply and emergency plans, and strengthen operational safety and cybersecurity. They must also maintain duty staffing and promptly report and address incidents to secure electricity supply during the session.