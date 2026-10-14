October 12, the National Energy Administration held its third 2026 energy regulation meeting in Beijing. It called for improvements to the unified national electricity market, stronger enforcement and fair competition. Priorities include early winter supply preparations, supply-demand monitoring and market mechanisms supporting renewable energy absorption.

The meeting also called for completing annual regulatory tasks, applying findings from comprehensive electricity-sector oversight, implementing the latest electricity-access policies, continuing supply-quality improvements and addressing residential communities without direct grid supply. Authorities were also instructed to respond promptly to consumers’ energy concerns.