[SMM Silicon-based PV Morning Meeting Summary] Silicon metal and polysilicon prices edge up, crucible prices under pressure and weakening

SMM, October 14:

Silicon coal

Prices: This week, silicon coal prices in major production areas remained mostly stable. Xinjiang non-caking silicon coal was at 885-950 yuan/mt, Xinjiang silicon coal at 1,300-1,350 yuan/mt, and Shaanxi silicon coal near 950 yuan/mt.

Supply: Tight raw coal supply has not fully eased, and combined with winter heating demand, silicon coal still has cost support recently.

Demand: As silicon coal prices rose in late August and early September, production costs for silicon enterprises increased.

Silicon metal

Prices: Yesterday, SMM oxygen-blown #553 silicon in east China was near 9,400-9,500 yuan/mt, and #441 silicon was near 9,500-9,700 yuan/mt, with some specifications edging up. Spot silicon metal circulation was tight, and the SI2611 contract trended stronger, hitting a high of 8,750 yuan/mt yesterday before closing at 8,695 yuan/mt. With the rainy and dry seasons approaching in Sichuan and Yunnan, and top-tier players in the north having ample order backlogs with intentions to halt quotes, fundamentals were strong and silicon metal prices were firm, boosting bullish market sentiment.

Production: Silicon metal production in September was 317,000 mt, down 11% MoM. For October, considering production release from capacity that resumed in the north in September, plus limited production cuts in the southwest in early October, with most cuts expected in late October or at month-end, October silicon metal production is expected to edge up MoM, with limited growth.

Inventory: SMM data showed that on October 8, social inventory of silicon metal in major regions fell by 3,000 mt WoW from before the holiday (excluding Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Gansu, and other areas). As shipments from plants to social warehouses decreased and buyers gradually picked up goods, silicon metal social inventory showed accelerated destocking in September.

Silicone

Prices:

DMC: Quoted at 14,400-14,600 yuan/mt yesterday, with an average price of about 14,500 yuan/mt. Current market transactions are around 14,500 yuan/mt. Rising methanol prices provided cost support, and monomer plants are mainly delivering orders at stable prices, while downstream maintains just-in-time procurement.

D4: Quoted at 14,700-15,200 yuan/mt yesterday, with an average price of about 14,950 yuan/mt.

107 silicone rubber: Quoted at 14,400-14,600 yuan/mt yesterday, with an average price of about 14,500 yuan/mt.

Raw rubber: Quoted at 15,400-15,700 yuan/mt yesterday, with an average price of about 15,550 yuan/mt.

Silicone oil: Quoted at 15,800-15,600 yuan/mt yesterday, with an average price of about 15,900 yuan/mt.

Production: In October, coordinated emission reductions among monomer producers continued, with overall operating rates at monomer plants holding at around 60.88% last week. Facilities across multiple production areas in North China and Central China maintained reduced-load production, and a 150,000 mt monomer plant in Shandong is preparing to resume production, limiting near-term supply growth.

Inventory: Most monomer producers have orders booked through late October, and monomer plant inventories remain at relatively low levels.

Polysilicon

Prices: N-type recharging polysilicon was quoted at 40-43 yuan/kg. Polysilicon prices edged up this week. Following the conclusion of the polysilicon meeting, detailed production cut rules were agreed upon, and expectations for further production cuts have strengthened, with polysilicon enterprises increasingly inclined to hold quotes firm. However, downstream purchasing appetite remains weak due to cost considerations.

Production: China's polysilicon production in October is expected to be around 95,000 mt, with further production cuts still anticipated in November.

Inventory: Upstream inventory continues to accumulate. Some traders have purchased partial cargoes, while downstream procurement volumes remain relatively small.

Wafer

Prices: Market prices for 18X wafers are 0.994-1.002 yuan/piece, 210RN wafers are 1.026-1.044 yuan/piece, and 210N wafers are 1.12-1.141 yuan/piece. Wafer prices remain stable for now. Cost side, polysilicon prices have risen recently, further strengthening wafer cost support, and enterprises have shown greater willingness to hold prices firm. Demand side, downstream purchases remain primarily need-based, providing some support to the wafer market, but price increases lack strong momentum. Overall, wafer prices are expected to remain largely stable in the near term.

Production: According to the latest SMM survey, October wafer production is expected to pull back slightly from September.

Inventory: Wafer inventory has edged up. After the holiday, downstream purchasing slowed compared with earlier, and demand-side follow-through has weakened.

High-purity quartz sand

Prices: Current domestic prices are 40,000-47,000 yuan/mt for inner-layer sand, 21,000-24,000 yuan/mt for middle-layer sand, and 12,500-18,000 yuan/mt for outer-layer sand, while imported high-purity quartz sand is priced at 50,000-53,500 yuan/mt. Prices for 33-inch quartz crucibles are 5,400-5,700 yuan/piece, and 36-inch quartz crucibles are 6,450-6,600 yuan/piece. After the holiday, crucible transaction centers have shifted lower, and low-priced orders have begun to increase, mainly due to weak demand-side purchasing. Crucible prices are expected to decline somewhat going forward.

Production: Domestic supply has recently begun to reduce operating rates. Approaching year-end, overall demand is weakening, and most producers have also cut production or halted operations.

Inventory: Recently, sand enterprises have seen a slight increase in inventory. With weakening downstream demand and the accumulation of earlier production, inventory pressure has grown.