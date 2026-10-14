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The most-traded SHFE tin SN2611 contract fell 3.52% overnight, breaking below 380,000 yuan, while LME tin dropped 2.71% to $51,767, pressured by both macro and AI sector sentiment [SMM Tin Morning Meeting Summary]

Published: Oct 14, 2026 08:57 (GMT+8)
[SMM Tin Morning Meeting Summary: The most-traded SHFE tin SN2611 contract fell 3.52% overnight, breaking below 380,000 yuan, while LME tin dropped 2.71% to $51,767, pressured by both macro and AI sector sentiment]

SMM Tin Morning Brief | Most-traded SHFE tin contract SN2611 fell 3.52% overnight, breaking below 380,000; LME tin fell 2.71% to $51,767; macro and AI sector sentiment both weighed — October 14, 2026 (Wednesday)

[Futures] The most-traded SHFE tin contract automatically rolled to SN2611 by open interest (36,676 lots, the largest). On 10/13, the daytime session settled at 396,500 yuan/mt, down 0.37% (prior settlement 397,990; open 398,020; high 400,500; low 393,670). The overnight night session tumbled to settle at 383,250 yuan/mt, down 13,970 yuan/mt (-3.52%, as of 02:30), with a night session high of 395,060 and low of 382,000. Volume reached 87,200 lots, and open interest rose by 3,907 lots, with intraday volume notably expanding. LME 3M tin settled at $51,767/mt on 10/13, down $1,442 (-2.71%).

[Inventory in Three Dimensions] ① LME tin inventory stood at 4,180 mt (10/13), down 70 mt, with the ratio of cancelled warrants at 21.65% (905 mt), remaining in an elevated range. ② SHFE tin futures warrants totaled 3,606 mt (10/13), up 180 mt, with Shanghai at 748 mt, down 68 mt, and Guangdong at 2,734 mt, up 248 mt; Guangdong continued to see inventory buildup after the holiday. ③ SMM China tin ingot social inventory stood at 8,750 mt (as of 10/9), up 117 mt WoW, a mild post-holiday inventory buildup that was smaller than pre-holiday fluctuations, with the absolute level still at a low for the year.

[Macro] Long-end US Treasury yields remained elevated: the 10-year at 5.21% and the 30-year at 5.56% (10/13, with the 30-year still at a new high since 2002). CME FedWatch showed an 81.7% probability that the US Fed will hold rates steady in October and an 18.3% probability of a 25bp hike. Brent crude oil was reported at $105.76/bbl on 10/13 (-0.75%), as attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz continued to sustain a geopolitical premium.

[Fundamentals] Mine side: Production resumptions in Myanmar's Wa State have only recovered to 40-50%, and Indonesia's export quotas remain a key focus. Alphamin in the DRC produced 5,030 mt Sn of tin concentrates in Q3 at a full cost of $20,642/mt. Peru's Minsur has entered a 60-day state of emergency in some provinces due to extreme drought. Mine-side growth remains limited for the year. Smelting side: Yunnan Tin began maintenance on 9/30 for no more than 45 days, with Yunnan's operating rate plunging 21.8 percentage points, and the combined operating rate in Yunnan + Jiangxi pulling back to 29.74%. TCs for 40% tin ore in Yunnan stood at 18,000 yuan/mt and for 60% ore at 14,000 yuan/mt, still at low levels. Demand side: The solder operating rate in September was 79.1%, and medium and long-term support from AI computing solder remains intact. However, on 10/13, US AI hardware stocks broadly fell, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down 2.67%, and short-term sentiment dragged on the tin demand outlook.

[Spot Market] 10/13 review: The most-traded SHFE tin contract SN2611 opened lower and consolidated on a subdued note in the daytime session, then fell a further 3.52% in the night session, with both volume and open interest expanding. Oct 14 morning estimate: After the night session broke below the 380,000 level, support below is seen at the 380,000-385,000 yuan/mt zone (built on the year's low + hard constraints on the ore side + smelting maintenance + high cancellation ratio outside China), while the 390,000 yuan/mt round-number level above has turned into strong resistance; price stabilization will depend on AI sector sentiment in the night session and the direction of US Treasury yields.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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