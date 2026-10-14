logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Overnight SHFE and LME strengthened in tandem, SHFE lead 2611 contract closed up 0.74% [SMM Lead Morning Update]

Published: Oct 14, 2026 08:40 (GMT+8)

SMM, October 14:

Overnight, the LME lead 3M contract opened at $1,884.5/mt, accelerated its rise during European and US trading hours, hit a high of $1,904.5/mt, and finally closed at $1,903.0/mt, up $20.5/mt, or 1.09%, from the previous trading day's closing price. Trading volume was 8,184 lots and open interest was 187,833 lots, with the daily candlestick recording a large bullish candle.

Overnight, the SHFE lead 2611 contract opened at 16,350 yuan/mt, briefly dipped after the open before quickly climbing, hit a high of 16,410 yuan/mt, consolidated at highs near the close, and finally closed at 16,400 yuan/mt, up 120 yuan/mt, or 0.74%, from the previous trading day's close. Trading volume was 32,354 lots, open interest was 51,160 lots, with a decrease of 4,647 lots, and the daily candlestick recorded a large bullish candle. It should be noted that the current SHFE lead 2610 contract has entered the delivery period, and the most-traded contract is rolling over from 2611 to 2612, with funds gradually shifting to deferred months.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
SHFE lead remains strong & spot cargo supply is tight, lead prices consolidate on a strong note [SMM Lead Morning Meeting Summary]
35 mins ago
SHFE lead remains strong & spot cargo supply is tight, lead prices consolidate on a strong note [SMM Lead Morning Meeting Summary]
Read More
SHFE lead remains strong & spot cargo supply is tight, lead prices consolidate on a strong note [SMM Lead Morning Meeting Summary]
SHFE lead remains strong & spot cargo supply is tight, lead prices consolidate on a strong note [SMM Lead Morning Meeting Summary]
35 mins ago
SHFE lead 2611 contract reclaims the middle Bollinger Band, hitting a new post-holiday rebound high [Lead Futures Brief Comment]
16 hours ago
SHFE lead 2611 contract reclaims the middle Bollinger Band, hitting a new post-holiday rebound high [Lead Futures Brief Comment]
Read More
SHFE lead 2611 contract reclaims the middle Bollinger Band, hitting a new post-holiday rebound high [Lead Futures Brief Comment]
SHFE lead 2611 contract reclaims the middle Bollinger Band, hitting a new post-holiday rebound high [Lead Futures Brief Comment]
16 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 13)
17 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 13)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 13)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 13)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 13 Oct , 2026
17 hours ago
Related News
news
SHFE lead remains strong & spot cargo supply is tight, lead prices consolidate on a strong note [SMM Lead Morning Meeting Summary]
Oct 14, 2026 08:40 (GMT+8)
news
SHFE lead 2611 contract reclaims the middle Bollinger Band, hitting a new post-holiday rebound high [Lead Futures Brief Comment]
Oct 13, 2026 16:28 (GMT+8)
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 13)
Oct 13, 2026 16:03 (GMT+8)
news
Chenzhou Fengyue Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference
Oct 13, 2026 15:46 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here